CATEGORIES
home News

Windows 11 Update Hurts Games But NVIDIA's GeForce Hotfix Driver Is The Cure

by Paul LillyThursday, November 20, 2025, 08:53 AM EDT
GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card on a black background.
NVIDIA is pushing out an out-of-band GPU driver update to resolve an issue introduced with Microsoft's October 2025 update for Windows 11 (KB5066835). According to NVIDIA, the Windows 11 update can hamper performance in some unspecified games, even though it's not listed by Microsoft as one of the known issues. Despite Microsoft being silent on the issue, the fix is in.

GeForce owners who suspect they're suffering from lower framerates or other gaming performance issues after installing the KB5066835 update can grab and install NVIDIA's new 581.94 hotfix driver. Be advised that it requires a manual installation, as hotfix drivers are not doled out through the NVIDIA App, only regular driver releases.

"Lower performance may be observed in some games after updating to Windows 11 October 2025 KB5066835," the release notes state.

Windows 11 desktop with a bandaid in the lower right corner.

Hotfix releases are designed to mitigate specific issues in a more timely manner, which in this case is degraded game performance after applying Microsoft's recent Windows 11 update. If you're not experiencing any gaming related issues after applying the update, there's no need (or benefit) to install the hotfix.

There's also no worry of FOMO (fear of missing out), as the same mitigation(s) included in hotfix releases get rolled into the next regular driver release anyway.

"These drivers are basically the same as the previous released version, with a small number of additional targeted fixes. The fixes that make it in are based in part on your feedback in the Driver Feedback threads and partly on how realistic it is for us to quickly address them. These fixes (and many more) will be incorporated into the next official driver release, at which time the hotfix driver will be taken down. To be sure, these hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is," NVIDIA explains.

As it applies here, the 581.94 hotfix is based on NVIDIA's 'Game Ready' 581.80 driver that released to the wild a little over two weeks ago. That means it's tuned for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. That driver release also fixed a few bugs, including one that was affecting performance in F1 25 when utilizing DLSS frame generation.

Head to NVIDIA's 581.94 download page if you want to give the hotfix a spin.
Tags:  Nvidia, drivers, hotfix, (nasdaq:nvda), windows 11
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment