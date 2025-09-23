Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7: Beta Date, New Maps & First Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer

Yesterday, Call of Duty staff shared a deep dive on Black Ops 7's multiplayer, including the launch date and extensive details of the upcoming cross-platform beta on October 2nd. Among the several details revealed, including a list of modes and maps available at launch, a new game mode called Overload is being introduced into Black Ops 7.





Overload is described as a "6v6 push and pull respawn mode" where players fight for possession of an Overload Device (pictured above) and overload enemy control zones by escorting the device carrier to them. At half-time, teams switch sides. This new game mode is definitely leaning on the esports audience, though a lot of pros will likely prefer more traditional game modes.

Fortunately, more traditional game modes will be available in spades. Focused solely on what will be available in the beta, this includes the classic Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed modes, as well as Hardpoint. Modes to become available at launch in the full game will be Search and Destroy, the classic Free-for-All, the massive 20v20 Skirmish maps, and a set of "Face Off" modes. Face Off modes disable killstreak benefits and take place in more contained maps, trimming away some excess to focus more firmly on run-and-gun gameplay.





Considering Activision's prior comments on trying to bring Black Ops 7 back to series fundamentals, the roster of returning maps and modes and even some of the newer experiments appear focused on that goal. That said, the series and genre at large have evolved substantially since the PS360 era, and Battlefield 6 also looks to shake up the competition this time around