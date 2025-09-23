CATEGORIES
home News

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7: Beta Date, New Maps & First Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:03 PM EDT
hero blops7 launchdeets
Yesterday, Call of Duty staff shared a deep dive on Black Ops 7's multiplayer, including the launch date and extensive details of the upcoming cross-platform beta on October 2nd. Among the several details revealed, including a list of modes and maps available at launch, a new game mode called Overload is being introduced into Black Ops 7.

Overload is described as a "6v6 push and pull respawn mode" where players fight for possession of an Overload Device (pictured above) and overload enemy control zones by escorting the device carrier to them. At half-time, teams switch sides. This new game mode is definitely leaning on the esports audience, though a lot of pros will likely prefer more traditional game modes.


Fortunately, more traditional game modes will be available in spades. Focused solely on what will be available in the beta, this includes the classic Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed modes, as well as Hardpoint. Modes to become available at launch in the full game will be Search and Destroy, the classic Free-for-All, the massive 20v20 Skirmish maps, and a set of "Face Off" modes. Face Off modes disable killstreak benefits and take place in more contained maps, trimming away some excess to focus more firmly on run-and-gun gameplay.

Considering Activision's prior comments on trying to bring Black Ops 7 back to series fundamentals, the roster of returning maps and modes and even some of the newer experiments appear focused on that goal. That said, the series and genre at large have evolved substantially since the PS360 era, and Battlefield 6 also looks to shake up the competition this time around

For more details on Black Ops 7's pre-launch beta on October 7th and the game's multiplayer suite in general, the full CoD blog deep dive is certainly worth a glance. It also includes renders and descriptions of 18 maps, details on the new Overclock feature to personalize Loadouts, and a brief on all the included series-standard mechanics you would expect.

Image Credit: Activision, Treyarch, Raven Software
Tags:  Gaming, Call-of-Duty, Treyarch, Activision-Blizzard, raven-software, call of duty: black ops 7
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment