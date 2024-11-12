NVIDIA's Slick App Replacement For GeForce Experience Goes Live, No Login Required
If you were wondering what you were missing out on all this time by avoiding the Geforce Experience application, wonder no longer: the NVIDIA App has exited beta and is officially launched today. This app will eventually replace both GeForce Experience and the venerable NVIDIA Control Panel, but for now, all three applications are still valid.
What benefits does the App bring? Well, for starters, while you can log into it with your NVIDIA account for various benefits—particularly promotions that NVIDIA runs with game developers and other companies—you don't have to. You can enjoy all of the software features of the app without any kind of login at all.
Those features include everything that GeForce Experience could do: automatic game optimizations, AI-powered GPU performance tuning, ShadowPlay video recording (including 8K HDR or 4K120 support), an updated version of the NVIDIA Overlay, NVIDIA Freestyle support for driver-level visual mods, and more.
You also get the majority of what the NVIDIA Control Panel could do, too. You can adjust GPU settings on a global or per-game basis, and you can even do some overclocking—at least, as far as NVIDIA lets anyone overclock its GPUs anymore, which isn't much. Still, it's cool to have the feature built right into the app.
Of course, a key feature of GeForce Experience is its ability to keep your drivers up to date, and naturally, the NVIDIA App carries this function forward. It's quite convenient, actually; you can even express-install the new driver without having to manually de-select GeForce Experience, as the App won't install it.
The release of the app comes along with a new GeForce driver version that is "Game Ready" for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, both of which are launching within the next week (more or less.) Both games are launching with DLSS support, including upscaling and frame generation features, while Flight Simulator 2024 is apparently also coming with ray-traced shadows.
If you're not a GeForce gamer yet, NVIDIA's also offering a bundle where you can pick up Machine Games' new first-person Indiana Jones game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, for free along with the purchase of a GeForce RTX 4070 (or faster) NVIDIA graphics card, or a laptop so-equipped. The game isn't just free, either; it's also the Deluxe edition, which means you can start playing it three days early, on December 6th.
While it didn't come with new GPUs as was rumored, the move to this newer and fresher app is more than welcome for hardware enthusiasts. Head over to NVIDIA's site to grab the NVIDIA App, and then you can use it to get the latest driver. If you're curious about all the new features, you can hit NVIDIA's blog to read in detail.