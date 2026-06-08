Windows 11 Will Soon Let You Disable Bing Search With A Single Toggle









Beyond the cleanup, the search engine's underlying mechanics are getting some worthwhile attention too, and some of those improvements are already rolling out. One is the two-character fix, which shipped to regular users in late May via optional update KB5089573 . Previously, typing just two characters would most likely default to a generic web query if a local match wasn't immediate, but Search will now prioritize local results even on minimal input.





Another mechanic, called substring matching, is currently live in Windows Insider Preview builds, and it addresses one of the longest-standing annoyances with the indexer. Finding a file used to require knowing the exact beginning of the filename, but a file named MeetingNotesApril is now discoverable by typing "april" or "notes," which is how people have come to expect search to work.