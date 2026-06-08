Windows 11 Will Soon Let You Disable Bing Search With A Single Toggle
Microsoft appears to finally be getting the message. At a Windows Insider meetup in San Francisco earlier this month, the development team previewed a sweeping cleanup of Windows 11 Search, with the headline feature being a simple, single toggle to shut off web integration entirely.
Right now, the only real way to strip Bing results from taskbar search is to dig into the Windows Registry at HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows and manually push policies through. It works, but it's a ridiculous ask for what should be a basic user preference. The new toggle will live under Settings > Privacy & Security > Search. Alongside it, Microsoft is adding a separate switch to disable Microsoft Store suggestions. That means the OS stops pitching apps a person doesn't own when they're just trying to find software already sitting on their SSD.
Taken together, these changes represent what feels like a genuine course correction for a core OS feature that Microsoft let drift dangerously into frustrating territory. Stripping out web clutter won't fix every legacy bug in the indexer, but treating local storage as the priority rather than an afterthought is what users have been asking for. The Bing toggle is expected to reach Windows Insider preview branches before a wider rollout, likely as part of the Windows 11 25H2 update in the second half of 2026.