Microsoft Unveils Major Microsoft 365 Copilot Redesign To Streamline Office Workflows





A Smarter, Cleaner Interface





Work IQ And Model Selection





Performance Improvements

A prettier UI means nothing if the app still feels sluggish, and Microsoft says it has put real work into the performance side of the equation. The company reports app load times have been cut by more than 50%, essentially slashing launch time in half. Response times for complex, multi-step queries have improved by 10%, and better internal grounding has reduced hallucinations while improving how closely outputs stick to the user's formatting requests.





Copilot Across Microsoft 365



