Here's How To Get Microsoft's Official Windows 11 Preview Build Right Now





The dev channel for the technical users who get access to updates first.

The beta channel for “early adopters,” where user feedback is most important

The release preview channel that allows people to test stuff just before it comes out to the rest of the world.













In this case, if you want to get in on the Windows 11 early access, you will have to join the “Dev Channel” using the steps below. However, it would behoove everyone to make a backup before doing so, but here goes:

Open Settings by either searching for it or clicking the Windows icon in the lower left-hand corner and clicking the cog wheel. Navigate to “Update & Security” Scroll down until you find “Windows Insider Program” and click it. Register with the program within this menu, and then when prompted, select the Dev Channel ring. Restart your computer, then navigate to “Windows Update” and check for updates. You will then begin to download Windows 11 v10.022000.51 (co_release).













This download (and install) will likely take some time, so be patient with this as there are likely thousands if not hundreds of thousands of people doing the exact same thing. If you are not a fan of Windows 11, you can always revert to a backup or an old Windows version through the “Recovery” menu in settings. Also, you will need to disable preview builds or change your Insider settings so you will not reacquire Windows 11.



