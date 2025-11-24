CATEGORIES
home News

Windows 11 24H2 Bug Is Crashing Key System Components, Here Are The Workarounds

by Zak KillianMonday, November 24, 2025, 02:32 PM EDT
hero windows 11 stylized red
If you feel like Windows 11 has been trending less and less stable over the last few months, you're not imagining things. Microsoft has confirmed a nasty bug in Windows 11 version 24H2 (stemming from cumulative updates starting in July 2025) that's knocking out critical system components. According to support article KB5072911, several core UI features like the Start menu, Taskbar, Explorer, and the Settings app may fail or crash after provisioning a PC with the affected updates.

At the heart of the problem is a timing issue: certain modular XAML dependency packages—specifically MicrosoftWindows.Client.CBS, Microsoft.UI.Xaml.CBS, and MicrosoftWindows.Client.Core—aren't registering quickly enough after the update. When that happens, shell processes that depend on those packages try to spin up before their dependencies are ready, and the result is everything from explorer.exe crashing—causing the taskbar to vanish—to the StartMenuExperienceHost failing, which naturally results in a busted start menu.

Microsoft says this is most likely to hit during first-time user logon (right after the update) or in non-persistent environments like virtual desktops, where app packages must be reinstalled every login. In short: the house that Windows built admits that a core part of the operating system's UI plumbing is misfiring, and there's no "just wait for the next feature update" fix yet.

That said, though; yes, there are workarounds. Microsoft recommends manually re-registering the missing XAML packages via PowerShell, so they're correctly recognized by the system. You can do this by running:
Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path 'C:\Windows\SystemApps\MicrosoftWindows.Client.CBS_cw5n1h2txyewy\appxmanifest.xml' -DisableDevelopmentMode
Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path 'C:\Windows\SystemApps\Microsoft.UI.Xaml.CBS_8wekyb3d8bbwe\appxmanifest.xml' -DisableDevelopmentMode
Add-AppxPackage -Register -Path 'C:\Windows\SystemApps\MicrosoftWindows.Client.Core_cw5n1h2txyewy\appxmanifest.xml' -DisableDevelopmentMode
For non-persistent setups like a VDI, the above trick won't work. Instead, Microsoft suggests deploying a synchronous logon script that runs before Explorer launches, effectively blocking the shell from starting too early and giving those packages a chance to properly register. You can find the text of that script at Microsoft's support blog post.
Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use