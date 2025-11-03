CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Fixes A Frustrating Windows Shutdown Bug That's Lingered For Years

by Zak KillianMonday, November 03, 2025, 01:45 PM EDT
Most PC users have experienced this problem first-hand: Windows performs updates, and your "Restart" and "Shut down" options get replaced by "Update and restart" and "Update and shut down." Only, in reality, these are actually the same option, because on virtually all systems, "Update and shut down" actually results in the machine rebooting to the desktop rather than shutting down and staying off. Well, Microsoft has finally fixed this foible in its latest optional non-security Windows update.

Microsoft doesn't explain what caused the long-standing issue, but it has been a problem since the early days of Windows 10; every single system that this writer has used has suffered from it. It's arguably not a huge problem for most; if you were planning to shut the machine down, a reboot isn't the end of the world. You won't lose work or corrupt files any way.

It can be tedious in some specific circumstances, though. You think you're shutting your laptop down only to discover a dead battery the next day; we've run into this with gaming handhelds. Or in places where power is tightly restricted or highly expensive, the difference between an idling machine and a shut-down system can mean dollars.

update and shut down microsoft
Image: Microsoft

A more suspicious and cynical mind might ponder the fact that Microsoft is finally addressing this bug immediately after standard support for Windows 10 has ended. Notably, the fix is not coming to Windows 10; remaining updates for the older OS are limited to security fixes, and this doesn't count. If you're suffering from this bug and you want your "Update and shut down" button to work correctly, you'll have to upgrade to Windows 11. Or install Linux, which simply doesn't force updates upon you.

Obviously, the KB5067036 update preview does a lot more than just fix this bug. It also piles in gobs and gobs of extra Copilot functionality for folks on Copilot+ PCs and fixes a number of persistent bugs in File Explorer, including that incredibly irritating phenomenon where Windows resets your folder view to default (like, say, "Group by" in Downloads) when you open it from another app. You can read the full patch notes over at Microsoft's site.
Tags:  Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), windows update, windows 11
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment