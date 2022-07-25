Windows 11 Updates Are Breaking The Start Menu On PCs, Here's How To Fix It





Today we have reports of another issue caused by Windows Update, and this one is officially acknowledged by Microsoft. The last two cumulative updates for Windows 11, known as KB5015882 and KB5015814, are apparently really problematic. The latest issue to result from these patches is that the Start menu stops working.





Specifically, the issue is that clicking the Start menu or tapping the Windows key brings it up for a very brief moment before it goes away. This obviously makes it impossible to actually use. It's certainly possible to use Windows without using the Start menu—your author here does—but most people don't work that way, so a broken Start menu means a broken Windows.



