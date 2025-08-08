CATEGORIES
Will GTA 6 Cost $100? Here's What Take-Two's CEO Had To Say About Game Prices

by Alan VelascoFriday, August 08, 2025, 02:30 PM EDT
The hype for Grand Theft Auto VI has continued to build after Rockstar Games dropped its second trailer, and even being delayed to next year hasn’t put a dent into gamers’ excitement. However, the title’s potential pricing has been a concern amongst fans, with worries the standard edition might be as high as $100. This concern is unlikely to subside after Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick’s comments in an interview with Variety.

When asked about the company’s pricing strategy for GTA 6, Strauss left room for maximum flexibility, saying that "our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge." Of course, GTA entries tend to be massive games with a lot to do, so you could certainly justify charging a premium price for the next title using this logic.

He pointed out the industry standard of launching games at a premium price, often buoyed by special editions, which is followed by discounts down the line to grow sales. This leaves the door open for the usual standard edition pricing alongside more expensive editions, with the company likely eager to pack in extras for the game’s online mode the way it did with GTA V.

The silver lining for price-conscious gamers is that publishers have realized that a higher-than-usual price tag might not always be the best strategy. Microsoft initially announced The Outer Worlds 2 at an $80 price point, but quickly changed course and lowered the price to the standard $70 a few weeks later after community outcry. It shows that not every title will be able to launch at a higher price point the same way Mario Kart World did.

Ultimately, fans will have to be patient, because a pricing announcement “will come from Rockstar in due time,” says Zelnick. The company is no doubt keen to give itself plenty of wiggle room before setting the price as it deals with a shifting landscape in the gaming industry alongside business uncertainties driven by inflation and an ever-changing tariff policy in the United States.
Tags:  Gaming, Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), taketwo-interactive, gta-6, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
