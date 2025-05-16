Nintendo Reveals These Games Are Getting Free Upgrades To Switch 2





The other notable improvement for many games will be in better frame rates, along with the visual optimizations. Some of these updates can be more complicated than others, so Nintendo notes that the free updates are only available on select titles. Many other titles will have a pay-to-update approach, more likely because they have increased development time needed due to the scale and nature of their particular setup.

While titles like Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will get free upgrades, its larger counterparts such as Breath of the Wild will not. According to Nintendo, these are various items that are part of the upgrade package for some of these titles. For example, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will get HDR support, and optimization for the Switch 2 with high-resolution TVs. Some games, such as Super Mario Odyssey, will also get Game Share support so players can play with friends.





Here's the full list of games that are getting free upgrades to the Switch 2...

ARMS

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Game Builder Garage

New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening