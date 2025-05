Nintendo Reveals These Games Are Getting Free Upgrades To Switch 2

The other notable improvement for many games will be in better frame rates, along with the visual optimizations. Some of these updates can be more complicated than others, so Nintendo notes that the free updates are only available on select titles. Many other titles will have a pay-to-update approach, more likely because they have increased development time needed due to the scale and nature of their particular setup.

While titles like Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will get free upgrades, its larger counterparts such as Breath of the Wild will not. According to Nintendo, these are various items that are part of the upgrade package for some of these titles. For example, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom will get HDR support, and optimization for the Switch 2 with high-resolution TVs. Some games, such as Super Mario Odyssey, will also get Game Share support so players can play with friends.

Here's the full list of games that are getting free upgrades to the Switch 2... ARMS

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Game Builder Garage

New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Check out Nintendo's official list for details on what each free upgrade entails, such as HDR support on some of the games, visual optimizations of the Switch 2, and so forth.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest next-gen console to be released (less than a month to go), coming hot off the heels of the Sony's $699 PlayStation 5 Pro (which is a refresh, not a next-gen unit). Its starting $449 MSRP has some Nintendo fans up in arms, along with games like Mario Kart World being priced at $80. Even more concerning to some gamers is the requirement for many legacy Switch games to suffer an upgrade fee to take advantage of the Switch 2's improved specs.Worry not Nintendo fans, as it has kept at least some gas in the tank for you. Nintendo has revealed a number of important titles that will get free upgrades to the Switch 2 version. Some titles of note are Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World. These two are major Nintendo titles that feature its lovable main character, especially the epic Super Mario Odyssey. Super Mario 3D World has been with us in some fashion since the Wii U days, so it is only fitting this now old title gets a free upgrade. In fact, many of the free upgrade titles are simply reissued games that were originally on older systems such as the Wii U.