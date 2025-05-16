Nintendo Reveals These Games Are Getting Free Upgrades To Switch 2
Worry not Nintendo fans, as it has kept at least some gas in the tank for you. Nintendo has revealed a number of important titles that will get free upgrades to the Switch 2 version. Some titles of note are Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World. These two are major Nintendo titles that feature its lovable main character, especially the epic Super Mario Odyssey. Super Mario 3D World has been with us in some fashion since the Wii U days, so it is only fitting this now old title gets a free upgrade. In fact, many of the free upgrade titles are simply reissued games that were originally on older systems such as the Wii U.
The other notable improvement for many games will be in better frame rates, along with the visual optimizations. Some of these updates can be more complicated than others, so Nintendo notes that the free updates are only available on select titles. Many other titles will have a pay-to-update approach, more likely because they have increased development time needed due to the scale and nature of their particular setup.
- ARMS
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Game Builder Garage
- New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Pokémon Violet
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening