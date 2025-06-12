CATEGORIES
GTA Online Is About To Get A Sweet Major Update While You Wait For GTA 6

by Alan VelascoThursday, June 12, 2025, 02:50 PM EDT
Gamers and industry watchers were greatly disappointed after Rockstar announced the delay of Grand Theft Auto VI, especially after seeing the impressive second trailer. However, the studio is looking to keep die-hard fans satiated with a big update for the still-popular Grand Theft Auto Online, bringing loads of new content for players to sink their teeth into.

The most consequential part of this update adds the ability for players to grow their empire with money laundering. The Hands on Car Wash will be the first local business available, with the option to take ownership of Smoke on the Water dispensary and Higgins Helitours later on. Familiar crime patriarch Martin Madrazo will be there to help guide players and connect them to more advisors as they continue to acquire businesses.

It won’t be as easy as buying up a business and letting the passive income roll on in, though. Jumping into the world of money laundering will generate unwanted attention from the authorities, which will require that players jump head first into running day to day operations like a legitimate owner—a big win for the part of the fanbase that are into sims.

All that newfound income is going to come in handy as there will also be new vehicles to take for a spin. These include the Karin Everon RS, Woodlander SUV, and the Declasse Tampa GT muscle car. Those who'd rather be on the right side of the law will be able to use the new Western Police Bike while completing Dispatch Work. There will be a Summer Highway Patrol Outfit that comes bundled with the bike for full immersion.

Additionally, there will be some gameplay changes coming in this update. These include the addition of the Missile Lock-On Jammer to more than 50 vehicles, cutscenes becoming skippable when replaying missions, and the sources of Arena Points being doubled. Players can look forward to opening up these new sources of revenue when the update hits on June 17.
Tags:  Gaming, Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games, pc-gaming, grand-theft-auto-online
