When And Where To Place Your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Console Preorders





Oh what a time to be a video gamer, and the platform hardly matters. Fancy PC gaming? Great, the GeForce RTX 30 series is off to a hot start (minus the preorder snags ), and Big Navi looms right around the corner. Prefer to game on console? Sony has opened up pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 (also with snags), and Microsoft will be doing the same for its upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles very soon. How soon?





The Xbox Series X is priced at $499 and the Xbox Series S is priced at $299. Pre-orders open September 22.

Comparing Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S Specifications

The reduced price of the Xbox Series S reflects a few downgrades. Namely, it has a less powerful GPU (RDNA 2 with 20 compute units capable of 4 TFLOPS, versus 52 CUs and 12 TFLOPS), less memory (10GB of GDDR6 versus 16GB of GDDR6), 512GB of storage (versus 1TB), and no optical disc drive. It also tops out at 1440p at 120 frames per second, while the Xbox Series X can play games at up to 4K at 60 fps (or 120 fps at lower resolutions).





Otherwise, both consoles are based on the same CPU and GPU architectures ( Zen 2 and RDNA 2 , respectively). Additionally, the CPU specs are the same between both consoles—8 cores clocked at 3.8GHz (3.66GHz with SMT).





I'm a bit more partial to the more traditional form factor of the Xbox Series X, as it looks like it would have an easier time fitting into an entertainment center. But if you plan to games at 4K and/or want the Blu-ray drive, the Xbox Series X is the better option.



Where And When To Pre-Order The Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S

So the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both go up for pre-order on September 22. As to where you can place an order online and at precisely what time, it varies by region. Here's a breakdown...