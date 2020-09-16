Sony Announces PS5 Pricing And November 12 Launch During Next-Gen Game Showcase







Beside those trailers we also got a peak at the following games which you can see for yourself in the livestream or on Sony's YouTube channel:

Black Ops: Cold War

Resident Evil VILLAGE VIII

Two Birds One Stone

Devil May Cry 5

Oddworld Soulstorm

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Demon’s Soul

Fortnite

Along with the new games announced for the PS5, gamers will get access to some old ones as well with PlayStation Plus for PS5. This subscription-based service could be Sony's real counter to xCloud and Gamepass options for the Xbox. PS5 owners will be able to download and play God of War, Monster Hunter, Fallout 4, Mortal Combat, Battlefield 1, and The Last of Us Remastered among other titles. This means some of the biggest titles of the PS4-era will be playable on the PS5 for some "backwards compatibility." Perhaps games will be continually added to the list, making this a solid competitor to Gamepass.





With this announcement among others, it is officially an exciting time for gaming. Performance is increasing and prices are dropping while games are also becoming more accessible through game streaming options so you won't have to buy a $70 game from Take-Two . While waiting for the PS5 or Xbox (or new NVIDIA or AMD GPUs for that matter), keep an eye on HotHardware as we get you the latest on all of these devices.