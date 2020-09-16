CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, September 16, 2020, 05:22 PM EDT

Sony Announces PS5 Pricing And November 12 Launch During Next-Gen Game Showcase

PS5 pricing
Today, Sony hosted their PlayStation launch stream. During the stream, they showed off a plethora of games and now, we finally have pricing for the PS5

The PS5 comes in at $499 and $399 for the normal PS5 and the digital-only PS5, respectively.  This puts the normal PS5 on par with the Xbox Series X while the PS5 digital is $100 more expensive than the Xbox Series S. The PS5 editions will be available in the United States on November 12th with the rest of the world following on November 19th.  

Sony also showcased over 10 different game trailers before getting to the meat of the stream. Some of these games we had seen before, some we got to see more of, and some were most definitely new. Below, we have listed the trailers for some of what was shown off during the stream:

Beside those trailers we also got a peak at the following games which you can see for yourself in the livestream or on Sony's YouTube channel:
  • Black Ops: Cold War
  • Resident Evil VILLAGE VIII
  • Two Birds One Stone
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Oddworld Soulstorm
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach
  • Demon’s Soul
  • Fortnite
Along with the new games announced for the PS5, gamers will get access to some old ones as well with PlayStation Plus for PS5. This subscription-based service could be Sony's real counter to xCloud and Gamepass options for the Xbox.  PS5 owners will be able to download and play God of War, Monster Hunter, Fallout 4, Mortal Combat, Battlefield 1, and The Last of Us Remastered among other titles.  This means some of the biggest titles of the PS4-era will be playable on the PS5 for some "backwards compatibility." Perhaps games will be continually added to the list, making this a solid competitor to Gamepass.  

With this announcement among others, it is officially an exciting time for gaming.  Performance is increasing and prices are dropping while games are also becoming more accessible through game streaming options so you won't have to buy a $70 game from Take-Two.  While waiting for the PS5 or Xbox (or new NVIDIA or AMD GPUs for that matter), keep an eye on HotHardware as we get you the latest on all of these devices. 

Tags:  Sony, (NYSE:SNE), ps5, xbox-series-x, playstation-5

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms