Here's NVIDIA's Official Response To GeForce RTX 3080 Sales Swamping Retailers





It's been a big week for NVIDIA; the first reviews for the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition went out yesterday, confirming that Ampere is a magnificent beast that torches through 4K games. Today, reviews for third-party GeForce RTX 3080 cards started making the rounds, and most importantly, the cards were made available for the public to purchase... or so we thought.

As we reported earlier this morning, inventory at popular online retailers like Best Buy and Newegg was depleted almost instantly. Customers that were able to quickly get GeForce RTX 3080 cards in their shopping carts were then disappointed to find that the item was almost as quickly removed with messages saying that there was insufficient stock. Well, NVIDIA has heard your [many] cries, and a company representative in an email to HotHardware stated, "We apologize to our customers for this morning's experience."





Despite reports to the contrary, NVIDIA says that it lined up 50 "major global retailers" that all had inventory as of 6am PST. The company also explained that more GeForce RTX 3080 cards will be shipped to its retail partners on a daily basis to satisfy demand, which has been tremendous.

"At 6 a.m. pacific we attempted to push the NVIDIA store live. Despite preparation, the NVIDIA store was inundated with traffic and encountered an error," the company continued. We were able to resolve the issues and sales began registering normally."