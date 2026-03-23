CATEGORIES
home News

What Delay? Valve Adds Steam Machine Support To SteamOS In New Preview

by Chris HarperMonday, March 23, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
hero valve steam machine
Valve continues to inch toward the inevitable Steam Machine release confirmed for this year, now by adding "initial support" for the hardware in the latest SteamOS preview update. That's the most newsworthy part right there, but the rest of the SteamOS update patch notes indicate a lot of work being done at Valve to prepare for Steam Machine, all while FOSS developers continue to build upon the KDE Plasma desktop environment used for SteamOS Desktop Mode. 

New SteamOS updates also address numerous third-party handhelds with modern AMD and Intel platforms, including major devices from OneXplayer, Lenovo, ASUS, MSI, and Zotac. The underlying Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.16, making this update the biggest leap yet toward a Steam Machine truly ready to be used as a desktop replacement.

We'll talk about the rest of the SteamOS updates in a moment, but we should also mention that new firmware updates for Steam Deck add a Memory Power Down option for Deck LCD to improve power consumption at idle, as well as "preliminary support for hibernation." Meanwhile, the Steam Deck OLED BIOS update ensures that the charging LED now changes color when the charge limit is reached, not just at 100%.

content steamos

So, what are the major improvements we're looking at for SteamOS beyond device-specific patches? The following caught my eye the most:
  • Improved variable refresh rate (VRR) frame pacing in Game Mode, and added VRR support for Desktop Mode.
  • Desktop Mode improvements include fixes to "several cases of reduced performance" compared to Game Mode, support for HDR displays, improved scale factor for TVs, support for rotated displays, and keyboard settings following Game Mode settings.
  • Improved support for USB racing wheels and other USB devices that boot in a non-standard mode, improving support for unique USB input devices.
  • Fixed incorrect window positioning and session crashes for various games, including SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide and Star Wars Jedi Survivor, respectively.
  • Various audio improvements, including surround sound support, Bluetooth mic support, and improved suspend timeout for HDMI devices.
  • Even dual-boot use has been improved, with a fixed compatibility issue that could cause problems with "some desktop systems with recent UEFI firmware".
The full patch notes go into a little bit more detail (particularly for non-Steam handhelds) but those are certainly the highlights. Now, we're just waiting for the other foot to drop on that long-awaited Steam Machine price and release date announcement. Will the price be inflated by the current supply issues, or will Valve be more willing to tank a loss for low pricing, as it did with the initial Steam Deck LCD launch? 

Will the Steam Machine actually launch with Half-Life 3, as numerous industry sources keep indicating is the plan? Hopefully next time, we'll have an answer for one or more of these questions, but for now it does seem that Valve is intent on improving SteamOS whether or not you'll be running it on its own hardware.
Tags:  STEAM, Valve, PC gaming, SteamOS, Steam Machine, steam deck
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use