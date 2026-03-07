Valve’s Steam Machine 2026 Release Date And Pricing Reveal Could Be Soon
There's a lot to look forward to from Valve this year. The Steam Machine and Steam Frame are the most obvious highlights, since a console-like PC running on SteamOS has already proven successful, i.e. the Steam Deck. The Steam Frame standalone VR headset is a different animal altogether, but with continual improvements being made to the Steam on ARM experience, it may also be well received.
Steam Machine, Steam Frame, Steam Controller listings recently updated for Coming Soon release https://t.co/2TyNwlnVEGhttps://t.co/3DGRTNZ8Hwhttps://t.co/H5X3EHJhVW pic.twitter.com/rfmxr2iGVA— Wario64 (@Wario64) March 6, 2026
The new Steam Controller also seems appealing, even if you don't plan on buying Valve's new console or headset. Gamepad use on Steam has gone up dramatically over time, and the controller's flexibility is sure to also be useful for many emulation scenario and PC games. The original Steam Controller had its fans, and the new version seems to improve upon the original in many ways without sacrificing any of its core strengths.
None of that even comes close to the hype behind a potential Half-Life 3 release, which may coincide with the launch of Steam Machine. With credible rumors suggesting the game is complete or near-complete, it represents a massive opportunity for Valve to co-market its new console alongside a all-but-guaranteed blockbuster.