Valve’s Steam Machine 2026 Release Date And Pricing Reveal Could Be Soon

by Chris HarperSaturday, March 07, 2026, 01:01 PM EDT
Some signs are pointing toward an imminent release date and pricing reveal for the Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller. Not only did Valve recently release a blog post reaffirming its commitment to "shipping all three products this year", but data miners on SteamDB noticed a "Coming soon" listing change for all of the new Steam hardware that's on the horizon.  Besides reaffirming its commitment to its hardware launches, Valve also spent some time talking about changes it's been making to the Steam storefront, including expansion of Steam Charts to Top 50 instead of Top 25 games, the addition of a widescreen store page display, and various other backend improvements. With the Steam Machine and Steam Frame coming soon, it's important for Valve to modernize and refine Steam itself as much as possible for the (few) gamers making their first foray into the Steam ecosystem.

There's a lot to look forward to from Valve this year. The Steam Machine and Steam Frame are the most obvious highlights, since a console-like PC running on SteamOS has already proven successful, i.e. the Steam Deck. The Steam Frame standalone VR headset is a different animal altogether, but with continual improvements being made to the Steam on ARM experience, it may also be well received.

The new Steam Controller also seems appealing, even if you don't plan on buying Valve's new console or headset. Gamepad use on Steam has gone up dramatically over time, and the controller's flexibility is sure to also be useful for many emulation scenario and PC games.  The original Steam Controller had its fans, and the new version seems to improve upon the original in many ways without sacrificing any of its core strengths.

None of that even comes close to the hype behind a potential Half-Life 3 release, which may coincide with the launch of Steam Machine. With credible rumors suggesting the game is complete or near-complete, it represents a massive opportunity for Valve to co-market its new console alongside a all-but-guaranteed blockbuster.
