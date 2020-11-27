WD Deals Deep Storage Discounts For Black Friday, Up To 54 Percent Off SSDs And More





The Steam Autumn sale kicked off yesterday, and you may be buying a few more games that you want to try out. The biggest problem you could encounter is not knowing what games to uninstall so you have room to install others. However, Western Digital has you covered this Black Friday with some stellar deals on storage, so you can install and play the games you want, without having to sacrifice those that you already have, in order to free up storage space.

Western Digital 1TB WD_Black SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD

Today, the top deal we have for you is this WD_Black 1TB M.2 SSD coming in at a whopping 54% off, bringing the price down to $115. If you need to store some games, this is a great deal to get you started. We r eviewed this SSD back in 2019 and found it to be a solid option that sat on par with the Samsung 970 EVO SSD, which is priced slightly higher. This should be a HOT buy, so might want to get in on it quick before supplies run out.

Western Digital WD Blue 3D NAND Internal PC SSDs





If you cannot grab an M.2 SSD for whatever reason, Western Digital is also offering discounts on some of their SATA SSDs. You can get up to 47% off these devices for some massive amounts of storage. You will also be loading into games and apps quicker than any hard drive at an estimated 560 MB/s read and 530 MB/s write.

Other WD Products on Sale







Perhaps gaming is not your schtick, and you need bulk storage for backing up data or saving things on the go. You can save up to 30% on these last couple of deals from Western Digital, including an M.2 SSD, a 3.5” HDD, and a USB 3.0 Desktop HDD. All three of these options could be worthwhile for anyone who needs to store a bunch of stuff without taking up too much room on their primary OS drive.

