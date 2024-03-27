Vivo X Fold3 Pro Specs Leave Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 In The Dust
Vivo just showed the rest of the industry how foldables should be done with the X Fold3 Pro and X Fold3. Not only does the Fold3 Pro come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, both devices are thinner and lighter, yet have significantly larger batteries than (at least in the U.S.) Samsung, Google, and OnePlus foldables.
While Vivo's newly released X Fold3 series won't be making it stateside anytime soon, we reckon foldable stalwarts like Samsung and Google are paying attention, and maybe even going back to the drawing board with their upcoming models. Case in point, the X Fold3 Pro just one-upped Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 by being the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered foldable and also the most powerful iteration of the Qualcomm SoC yet (according to a recent Geekbench leak). Assuming the 5,000 mAh battery capacity rumors for the Fold 6 are true, the new Vivo flagship easily wins with a 5,700 mAh unit with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
The bragging rights don't just stop there. The Fold3 Pro weights a svelte 236 grams (relative to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5's 253g, Google Pixel Fold's 283g, and even edging out the OnePlus Open's 239g). Also, when folded, Vivo is 0.5mm thinner (at 11.2mm) than the current leader, the OnePlus Open.
Let's not forget the "lesser" model, the X Fold3. If there's a better nearly apples-to-apples comparison with current generation foldables in the U.S., this would be it. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the $970 device comes with the same Samsung-sourced 6.53-inch cover display and 8.03-inch E7 120Hz LTPO internal display as its Pro sibling, but "settles" for a still impressive 5,500 mAh pack with 80W wired charging.
Where the X Fold3 really impresses is in its dimensions. When unfolded, the Fold3 measures 4.65mm thick, 10.2mm folded, and tips the scales at a featherweight 219 grams (that's less than even an iPhone 15 Pro Max and S24 Ultra). Major props to the engineers for managing this feat!
The phones are available in China right now (lucky you) and may open to other markets in the coming months. The X Fold3 will sell for $970 (12GB/256GB) and $1250 (16GB/1TB), while the X Fold3 Pro sells for $1385 (16GB/512GB) and $1525 (16GB/1TB).