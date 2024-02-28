Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Looks Slick And Boxy In Render Leak Ahead Of Unpacked
A leaked render of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable smartphone proves that Samsung is responding to the competition and critics regarding the shape of the Fold 5, as well as the main display crease, among other things. The renders shows a more squarish profile when in the open position, while looking almost like a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in folded mode. That's a very positive sign indeed.
Judging from a leaked render, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 will make a drastic departure from the tall and narrow candy bar aspect ratio of its predecessors. The tallish form factor has its fans, but most users usually have a plain hard time with the ergonomics of the front display even if the hardware is fantastic. The new Fold is hoping to change all that and catch up with what Chinese brands like Oppo, Huawei, and OnePlus have been getting mostly right, at least in terms of the form factor and overall usability.
According to prolific and reliable leaker OnLeaks (in collaboration with Smartprix), the device measures 6.0 x 5.2 x 0.2 inches (153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm) when opened, with the inner display measuring 7.6 inches diagonally. The front display is supposedly 6.2 inches. Samsung is still sticking to the same (old) design language for the Fold 6, though. It has the same triple camera layout in the rear combined with boxy and chiseled corners. Sure, there are nips and tucks here and there, but there's no mistaking the phone for another brand.
Looking at the pictures one might postulate that the main screen crease has been eliminated, but as a CAD render, let's not put our bets on it just yet. We've reported that Samsung has patented a hinge that will at least greatly minimize the crease, lower weight, increase durability, plus allow the phone to fold/open completely flat, so we know that Samsung intends on one-upping the likes of OnePlus' Open in this regard.
While official specs aren't available, it's probable that the Fold 6 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (perhaps overclocked) with a couple of RAM and storage options. The cameras will be a 50 MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and a 10MP selfie.
Photo credits: OnLeaks & SmartPrix