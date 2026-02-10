Venus Is Hiding A Massive Underground Tunnel Carved By Ancient Volcanoes





Published this week in the Nature journal, the finding was actually made by re-analyzing archival radar data from NASA’s Magellan mission, which mapped the Venusian surface in the early 1990s. Using a recently-developed data-analysis technique, the team identified a "skylight," or rather, a collapsed section of a cave roof, on the western flank of Nyx Mons, a giant shield volcano in the northern hemisphere. This opening acts as a window into a large void that appears to be an empty volcanic conduit, or pyroduct.





Venus skylight in the Nyx Mons region reveals a subsurface cave, hypothesized to be a lava tube. (Credit: RSLab, University of Trento)

