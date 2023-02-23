How Valve Set A Trap To Catch And Permanently Ban 40,000 Dota 2 Cheaters





If you're lost, let's explain some acronyms. MOBA stands for "Multiplayer Online Battle Arena", and it may well be the least-descriptive game genre name of all time, similar to how "Intelligent Dance Music" tells you nothing about what IDM actually sounds like. MOBAs are games like Smite, League of Legends , and the predecessor of Dota 2, the original Defense of the Ancients : three lanes, swarms of opposing minions, and "Champion" or "Hero" characters controlled by players. Push the lanes and take down the enemy base to win.





Fog of war is a major tactical element in MOBAs. An exploit could let you see through it.



Valve says that as soon as it understood how the latest round of exploits for Dota 2 functioned, it released a game update that added a small section of data in the game client that would normally never be accessed during gameplay.



