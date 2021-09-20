Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Beta Test Already Overrun By Rampant Cheaters

Call of Duty: Vanguard has not even released to the public yet, and cheaters are already infesting the game. Several participants of the cross-platform multiplayer mode's open beta took to social media to post clips and complaints of players using obvious cheats to gain an unfair advantage, and ruin fun for players on the receiving end of such nonsense.





Activision is in the midst of its third open beta. The first one was an early access beta that ran from September 10-13 for PlayStation players who preordered the game, followed by a second beta round that ran from September 16-17 for Xbox and PC (Battle.net) players, as well as PlayStation gamers. The current beta period, which began on September 18 (last Friday), is open to all platforms and runs until this Wednesday, September 22.





Cheating has been a longstanding pain point in Call of Duty (and online gaming in general). Activision has promised to implement the same anti-cheat measures from Call of Duty: Warzone into Vanguard after it releases, but in the meantime, it's apparently like the wild west in the beta.





Here's an example of someone using an obvious aimbot...



Sorry, cheaters, but we just don't understand why you and your ilk find this sort of thing so entertaining. Well, we do, actually—some people simply enjoy trolling in any and all forms—we just don't agree with it. At all.





Here's another example—be warned it is NSFW (language)...

Hacking already like it’s only the beta aswell😩😩 pic.twitter.com/aSmnOSsHQu — Chris Simons (@ChrisSimonsLFC) September 17, 2021

This is a risky game cheaters are playing. At the end of August, Activision posted what it said was a real reaction from a player who cheated in Warzone and was subsequently issued a hardware ban. This one is NSFW (language) as well...

This is not a drill: If you cheat, we are coming for you 🎯



Banwaves are ongoing, and PC anti-cheat is arriving in #Warzone later this year. pic.twitter.com/EUXc3COCIn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 31, 2021

At the beginning and end of the video, Activision states, " Cheating has always been against the rules in Call of Duty: Warzone. We just banned 100,000 cheaters. We know what you're doing. We're coming for you."





Hopefully that means Activision will come for cheaters in Vanguard sooner than later, once it launches on November 5. There will also be a single player campaign, but realistically, the majority of people play Call of Duty for the multiplayer action, so this is definitely something that requires Activision's ongoing attention.

