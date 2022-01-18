CATEGORIES
Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Are Getting Wrecked By Ricochet And Nobody Feels Sorry

Warzone players have another reason to rejoice when it comes to cheaters in game. Activision Blizzard's Ricochet implemented a new anti-cheat measure that has targeted those using aimbots, and the damage is noticeable.

Just today, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. It comes at a time when Activision Blizzard finds itself facing a number of controversies over sexual misconduct allegations. Amid the controversies, Warzone players have been fighting not only other players, but a continued assault from cheaters. Back in November of last year, Warzone cheaters were presented with bans that not only included the present, but reached back into the past and the future of the franchise. So, if a player is caught cheating, they may in fact not be able to play any Call of Duty release, period. Now cheaters are finding that the aimbots they have been utilizing have received a huge nerf.

The new anti-cheat measure hones in on aimbots, programs that allow players to lock onto enemies and take them out without having to worry about missing any shots, and decreases the damage they deal dramatically. Some of the initial safeguards to the game were being diverted, but the newest find seems to have been added quietly in a tiny update last Friday.

Cheaters on the popular Warzone game are still quite brazen with their attempts. One cheater was found in a top Reddit post to have fallen victim to the new anti-cheat implementation. As the player empties a clip into another player without a single bullet missing or having to deal with any recoil, the damage is scaled all the way down. Even after nearly 40 shots have hit its target, they barely break the armor of the other player. The cheater is left in awe and wondering what in the world just happened.

Another cheater chimed in on CharlieIntel, that because the damage scaling is on the backend, there is not a lot that can be done to work around it. They recommend using an accuracy slider to tone down the aimbot, and then hope that it subverts the nerfs.

For players that have been struggling to keep playing the game they have grown to love, the new anti-cheat measures are most certainly a welcome addition. For the cheaters that have grown to love the ability to play on a level they cannot do without cheating, it ends up showcasing why they need the buffs in the first place. It will be interesting moving forward to see just how cheaters navigate around this latest anti-cheat measure, and how Microsoft deals with cheaters in the future.
