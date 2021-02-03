CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, February 03, 2021, 05:35 PM EDT

Activision Bans 60,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Following Community Outrage

hero call of duty bans cheaters
Call of Duty has somewhat of a reputation, in which either a bunch of 12-year-olds yell at you about vile things or you lose the game because of a hacker. As time goes on, it seems there is much less of the former and more of the latter for unknown reasons. In any case, the Call of Duty team is looking to solve the problems of cheating after long-standing annoyance in the community.

Recently, popular YouTuber and streamer Vikkstar posted a video explaining that Call of Duty was riddled with cheaters, which led him to quit the game for the time being. The video even showed another player cheating during their live stream, and though the cheater lost, it was still added insult to injury.
To respond to these issues, Call of Duty has since banned 60,000 accounts that were confirmed to be using cheats. Moreover, both Activision and Raven Software have fully committed to increased communication, better anti-cheat software, and consistent and timely bans, which will hopefully make Call of Duty better overall. As the blog post explains, “There’s no place for cheating. We’re committed to this cause. We are listening and will not stop in our efforts.”

Overall, it is great to see the Call of Duty team commit to changes, but they ultimately need to be implemented and work for the players to be effective. We will have to see if the game improves, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of cheaters in Call of Duty and the changes the development team is committed to make.
Tags:  Gaming, Activision, Call-of-Duty, cheating, call-of-duty-warzone

