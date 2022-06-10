CATEGORIES
home News

US Federal Agencies Uncover Massive Chinese Hacker Cyber Espionage Spying Campaign

by Nathan WassonFriday, June 10, 2022, 04:24 PM EDT
us federal agencies uncover chinese hacker cyber espionage campaign news
Much of the discussion surrounding cyberwarfare has centered around Russia and Ukraine, in recent months. While it may have been pushed into the background, however, China’s aggressive cyber activity continues apace, whether it rises to the level of warfare or not. Only a month ago, we covered news that Chinese state-sponsored hackers had been deploying malware to steal US intellectual property in an operation that went undetected for years. Just a month before that, we wrote about a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group that had been using VLC Media Player to deploy malware in targeted attacks on foreign governments and NGOs.

Both of these Chinese-backed cyber operations were discovered by private cybersecurity researchers, but US federal agencies have been monitoring Chinese cyber activity as well. This week, the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) published a joint cybersecurity advisory detailing ways that Chinese state-sponsored hackers have been compromising network providers and devices in order to snoop on network activity and steal credentials.

us federal agencies uncover chinese hacker cyber espionage infographic campaign news
The general method used by Chinese hackers to compromise network infrastructure (source: NSA)

According to the advisory, this cyber espionage is widespread and doesn’t solely target large network infrastructure, but also smaller, commercial network devices, like routers and Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices. The Chinese hackers carry out this activity by exploiting known vulnerabilities in network devices. In many cases, the vendors who manufacture these network devices have released patches that fix the vulnerabilities, but network administrators have neglected to update the devices. The following table lists the known network devices vulnerabilities most commonly leveraged by Chinese-backed hackers.

 Vendor  CVE Identifier
  Vulnerability Type
  Severity
 Cisco  CVE-2019-11510  Remote Code Execution
 		 9.8 Critical
 CVE-2019-15271  Remote Code Execution  8.8 High
 CVE-2019-1652  Remote Code Execution  7.2 High
 Citrix  CVE-2019-19781  Remote Code Execution  9.8 Critical
 DrayTek  CVE-2020-8515  Remote Code Execution  9.8 Critical
 D-Link  CVE-2019-16920  Remote Code Execution  9.8 Critical
 Fortinet  CVE-2018-13382   Authentication Bypass
  7.5 High
 MikroTik  CVE-2018-14847  Authentication Bypass  9.1 Critical
 Netgear  CVE-2017-6862  Remote Code Execution
  9.8 Critical
 Pulse  CVE-2019-11510  Authentication Bypass
  10  Critical
 CVE-2021-22893  Remote Code Execution
  10  Critical
QNAP
 CVE-2019-7192  Privilege Elevation
  9.8 Critical
 CVE-2019-7193  Remote Inject
  9.8 Critical
 CVE-2019-7194  XML Routing Detour Attack
  9.8 Critical
 CVE-2019-7195  XML Routing Detour Attack
  9.8 Critical
 Zyxel  CVE-2020-29583  Authentication Bypass
  9.8 Critical

Just two days after US federal agencies published this cybersecurity advisory, independent cybersecurity researchers at Sentinel Labs published details on Aoqin Dragon, a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group. According to the researchers, these hackers have been conducting cyber espionage against Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Australia. The researchers traced this activity all the way back to 2013, when Aoqin Dragon used malicious Microsoft Word documents to install backdoors in target systems.

us federal agencies uncover chinese hacker cyber espionage killchain campaign news
Aoqin Dragon current malware kill chain (source: SentinelLabs)

The Chinese hacking group’s tactics have been through multiple changes since 2013. Around 2016, the group moved from malicious Microsoft Word documents to fake antivirus executables. Then, in 2018, Aoqin Dragon shifted to using fake removable devices and is still using that strategy at present. The group uses “RemovableDisc” shortcuts that launch “RemovableDisc.exe.” This executable installs malware that runs on device startup as “Evernote Tray Application.” This malware installs two additional malware payloads. The first payload copies the malware to all removable devices, and the second payload installs a backdoor that communicates with the hackers’ command-and-control (C2) infrastructure.
Tags:  Malware, China, Hackers, cybersecurity
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment