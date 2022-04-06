Beloved VLC Media Player Exploited By Chinese Hackers In Long Running Malware Campaign





There is a strong possibility that if you're reading this website, you are familiar with VLC Media Player. The popular application, which bundles important codecs along with the player rather than relying on the OS to provide them, is the video player of choice for millions of people who became tired of fussing with "codec packs" and older versions of Windows' poor video playback support.

However, this technique can also be exploited by bad actors. DLL side-loading, as it's called, can be used to turn an otherwise-innocuous application into a malware delivery device. That's exactly what state-sponsored Chinese hackers from the "Cicada" group have been doing to poor old VLC Media Player since the middle of last year.





VLC did nothing wrong!

