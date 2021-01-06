AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX And Ryzen 7 5700G Zen 3 CPUs Outed By USB-IF
The two processors in question are the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 9 5980HX. There are unfortunately no specs associated with the product listings, although we'd assume that the Ryzen 7 5700G is a desktop-based Cezanne Zen 3 processor with integrated graphics. Based on what we know about mobile versions of Cezanne, this will likely be an 8-core/16-thread processor once released. The Ryzen 7 5700G would probably be limited to OEM systems, and perhaps make its way in limited quantities to consumers clamoring for a reasonably performant APU.
As for the Ryzen 9 5980HX, this one is a little more peculiar. We've already seen references to the unannounced Ryzen 9 5900H, 5900HS, and 5900HX. The Ryzen 9 5900HX is a beastly 8-core/16-thread processor with a 3.3GHz base clock and 4.6GHz boost clock in the ASUS ROG Zephyrus (GX551QS) gaming laptop. It would be presumed that the Ryzen 9 5980X would be the flagship offering in the mobile realm, with higher performance than the Ryzen 9 5900HX.
The Ryzen 9 5900HX has already put up single-core and multi-core scores of 1,429 and 6,912 respectively in Geekbench, so we'd be eager to see what numbers the Ryzen 9 5980HX would be able to put up. Could its peculiar naming mean that more cores are in store; perhaps a 12-core/24 thread monster? Only time will tell.
AMD is expected to have a big presence at next week's virtual CES 2021, so stay tuned for more details on its future hardware products. And hopefully, we'll hear more about the next-generation Ryzen Threadripper and EPYC 7003 processors... and perhaps Radeon RX 6700.