Rumored Ryzen 9 5900HX Zen 3 Beast CPU May Deliver Overlocking To AMD Gaming Laptops

HX = ???

H = high performance (typically 45W TDP)

HS = also high performance, but with a lower TDP (typically 35W TDP)

U = standard part (typically 15W TDP)

We can reasonably surmise that the Ryzen 9 5900HX (assuming the chip is real) is a high-performance part, because of the "H" designation. The "X" designation adds more to the mix—probably an unlocked multiplier, or maybe an even higher TDP for additional clocks/performance.





Anyway, here is the listing...





Click to Enlarge (Source: Geekbench







According to the listing, the unannounced CPU resides inside an ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX551QS laptop. it has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a 3.3GHz base clock and 4.6GHz boost clock, along with 16MB of L3 cache. For reference, the current generation Ryzen 9 4900H has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a 3.3GHz base clock and 4.4GHz max boost clock, and half the L3 cache (8MB).





So another remote possibility is that the "X" suffix could represent more cache. That is probably not the case, though, because previous leaks indicate that other next-gen mobile CPUs without the X suffix will have 16MB of cache as well, like the Ryzen 7 5800U





Additionally, this will probably end up being a Cezanne part, meaning it is based on Zen 3. Rumor has it AMD will split is Ryzen 5000 series into Zen 3 (Cezanne) and Zen 2 (Lucienne) parts, which I think will be needlessly confusing, but it is what it is.





As to the performance, it posted a 1,429 single-core score and 6,912 multi-core score. One of the most recent entries for a Ryzen 9 4900H, which resides inside an ASUS TUF Gaming laptop, has it posting a 1,176 single-core score and 6,733 multi-core score.





This is all early data, of course, so do not read too much into the results. The bigger takeaway here is that AMD could have a new suffix under its sleeve, and it will be interesting to see what exactly it is used for.

