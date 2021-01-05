More Affordable AMD Radeon RX 6700 Launch May Be Imminent





AMD is not finished cranking out graphics cards based on its second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) GPU architecture. We can say that with relative certainty, because the typical script for next-gen GPU launches is to focus on the high end first, then release more affordable models later. NVIDIA did that with its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti , and word on the web is that AMD is prepping a couple of Radeon RX 6700 series cards.









The cheapest of the bunch costs $579, and there could be a significant rise in GPU pricing due to tariff exemptions having recently expired and cryptocurrency mining, as we wrote about earlier today. However, AMD will inevitably launch lower end models at friendlier price points.





According to the folks at Cowcotland , at least two launches are imminent, those being the Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700. The site says the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be powered by a Navi 22 XT GPU, featuring 40 compute units and 2,560 shading units, along with 12GB of memory (presumably GDDR6) on a 192-bit bus.





The regular Radeon RX 6700, meanwhile, is said to based on a Navi 22 XL GPU. There is no mention of how many compute units or shading units it will be rocking, only that like the other card, it is likely to have 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus.





To put those specifications into reference, here is what the current lineup looks like: