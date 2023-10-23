Twitch Streamers Are Now Allowed To Simulcast On Any Service But There Are Caveats
Twitch has reversed a previous rule to now allow streamers on its platform to simulcast to any other platform, but it does come with a few caveats. The decision was announced just as the company's biggest event of the year kicked off in Las Vegas, TwitchCon.
Twitch has been under the gun as of late with some of its decisions and new competition like Kick becoming available. The live-streaming service began to give streamers a bit more freedom of choice of where to stream in August, as it allowed content creators to multi-stream on social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok. Perhaps with more of its streamer base either moving to another platform, or having to hang up their streaming career in lieu of the current economy, Twitch seems to be relaxing some of its previous rules to maintain its legion of content creators and entice new ones to stream on its platform.
In a tweet, Twitch announced the change, remarking, "We've announced that you can simulcast on ANY live streaming service!" It then provided a link to its new guidelines and FAQ.
While the first two requirements seem fairly reasonable, it is the fact that it also does not allow any third-party service that combines activity from other platforms that may upset a few content creators.
"So you can just stream but have to ignore other streams? What's the point? I can see no one read the fine print, lol," an X user responded. Another X user echoed the sentiment stating, "No merging chats?? So basically, 'Yes you can simulcast but only if you ignore everything but Twitch'. What a nothing-burger."
The ire stems from the fact that being able to combine multiple chats is much easier to keep up with viewers than having to constantly look at separate chats. However, for those who are trying to stay afloat in the current economy, having multiple sources of income should be enough to deal with it.
Anyone who may be considering simulcasting from Twitch can find the new guidelines on the company's website.