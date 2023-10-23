CATEGORIES
home News

Twitch Streamers Are Now Allowed To Simulcast On Any Service But There Are Caveats

by Tim SweezyMonday, October 23, 2023, 11:37 AM EDT
Back of a gamer's head wearing headphones, in front of a display.
Twitch has reversed a previous rule to now allow streamers on its platform to simulcast to any other platform, but it does come with a few caveats. The decision was announced just as the company's biggest event of the year kicked off in Las Vegas, TwitchCon.

Twitch has been under the gun as of late with some of its decisions and new competition like Kick becoming available. The live-streaming service began to give streamers a bit more freedom of choice of where to stream in August, as it allowed content creators to multi-stream on social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok. Perhaps with more of its streamer base either moving to another platform, or having to hang up their streaming career in lieu of the current economy, Twitch seems to be relaxing some of its previous rules to maintain its legion of content creators and entice new ones to stream on its platform.

In a tweet, Twitch announced the change, remarking, "We've announced that you can simulcast on ANY live streaming service!" It then provided a link to its new guidelines and FAQ.

twitch simulcast tweet

The guidelines for streaming to multiple platforms include ensuring the quality of Twitch users' experience during the simulcast, not providing links or directing community members to another streaming service to view the content, and not using any third-party services that combine activity from other platforms. It also states that for those who are currently under a contract with the company that forbids simulcasting, the contract supersedes this announcement.

While the first two requirements seem fairly reasonable, it is the fact that it also does not allow any third-party service that combines activity from other platforms that may upset a few content creators.

"Twitch" on a purple background.

"So you can just stream but have to ignore other streams? What's the point? I can see no one read the fine print, lol," an X user responded. Another X user echoed the sentiment stating, "No merging chats?? So basically, 'Yes you can simulcast but only if you ignore everything but Twitch'. What a nothing-burger."

The ire stems from the fact that being able to combine multiple chats is much easier to keep up with viewers than having to constantly look at separate chats. However, for those who are trying to stay afloat in the current economy, having multiple sources of income should be enough to deal with it.

Anyone who may be considering simulcasting from Twitch can find the new guidelines on the company's website.
Tags:  (NASDAQ:AMZN), twitch, live streaming, content creator, simulcast
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment