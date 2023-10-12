Twitch Update Finally Gives Game Streamers Ability To Block Banned Users
Twitch has finally provided a way for streamers to block banned users from being able to view their livestreams. While streamers now have the power they have been asking for, there are a few things that they need to know moving forward.
Streamers on Twitch have been asking for the ability to block banned users from viewing their livestreams for quite some time. Twitch first announced the new feature in August, and said the team was working on adding it after listening to community feedback. That feedback included streamers voicing concerns that there was little to nothing they could do at the time to keep banned users from watching them live.
The tweet from Twitch stated that the platform had started rolling out the option for streamers to prevent banned users from watching their livestreams. It added that streamers could turn on this feature in the Moderation settings section of their Creator Dashboard.
The new feature is also built into Twitch's blocking tools. This means that if someone is blocked as a user, they will be automatically banned from watching that person's livestreams.
Twitch streamers were excited for the news, such as @Uriyya, who commented, "That's fantastic news! It took a while, but it's great to see platforms taking steps to give streamers more control over their audiences. Keep moving forward @Twitch."
Others pointed out that there are still ways for blocked users to view livestreams. @DocFMF1515 remarked, "All they have to do is log out or just make a new account anyway."
Regardless of where one may fall on the new feature, it is good to see Twitch taking action. There are countless stories of streamers being harassed and even stalked by followers. Any safeguard Twitch can provide streamers should be a welcome one.