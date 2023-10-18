Elgato Unveils A Compat Teleprompter For Streamers, Is This A Game Changer?
Elgato, best known for its Stream Decks, has unveiled a compact teleprompter that hopes to shake up the market by bringing unique features and solutions for content creators.
Streamers, content creators, and even professionals might want to take notice. Germany- and California-based Elgato (owned by Corsair) has a new teleprompter—called the (wait for it) Elgato Prompter—that takes the standard compact teleprompter formula and injects some spice to possibly make the Prompter a worthwhile investment.
Compact teleprompters usually rely on clipped-on phones or tablets to project text onto the mirrored display, but instead, the Elgato has a built-in 9-inch 1024 x 600 LCD screen that's hooked up to a preferred source, such as a PC or laptop. On the recording end, users can attach webcams, phones, and cameras. The teleprompter boasts a focal length of 20mm, which should prevent vignetting (with the right lens, of course).
Customization is an Elgato hallmark, which means the Prompter goes beyond being just a textual teleprompter. With the included Camera Hub software, users can mirror any application or file on your screen, effectively creating an extra monitor on the Prompter. This is especially great for keeping things like conference calls or Twitch chats in your line of sight.
Besides possessing powerful text controls, Camera Hub also offers camera controls for any connected Elgato webcams or iPhones with the EpocCam app. Even cooler is the Prompter can be controlled by Steam Decks; imagine play-pausing text or changing scroll speed with a key press or dial turn.
To ensure camera compatibility, visit the product page to see what cameras, lenses, and phones are currently green-lit for use with the Prompter. The approved list is embarrassingly sparse with a couple of iPhones, Sony/Sigma lenses, and a few Sony cameras, so Elgato needs to update this list pronto. Even if the Prompter comes with nine step-up rings (49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 67, 72, 77, 82 mm), potential buyers would still need to ensure that the camera setup clears the backplate on this device. As long as the approved list isn't updated, it's really a guessing game at this point.
The Elgato Prompter is available right now for $280 at Elgato's retail site.