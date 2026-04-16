Samsung's New Micro RGB TVs In Sizes Up To 115" Promise Better Color Than OLED
Micro RGB TVs use “thousands of micro-sized red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit light independently. These microscopic lights minimize color bleed, enabling expanded color with pinpoint accuracy.” Having more control over the accuracy of the colors is what allows these types of TVs to challenge the picture quality an OLED can produce, with Samsung claiming these new sets will hit 100% coverage of the absurdly-wide BT.2020 colorspace.
Of course, as with just about any product released in 2026, Samsung will also be leveraging the power of AI to drive the picture processing to go along with the more accurate color. Samsung is deploying technologies such as the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro that will deliver “truly lifelike color with exceptional depth and vibrancy,” alongside AI Motion Enhancer Pro that will make fast-moving objects and scrolling text easier on the eyes. Samsung doesn't explain how these technologies use AI or how they work at all, really, but that's par for the course.
Images: Samsung
Surprisingly, Samsung is committed to supporting the One UI Tizen operating system at the heart of these TVs for up to seven years, ensuring that customers can continue to enjoy access to their favorite apps and receiving ever-important security updates. It’s a big win for potential owners.
Frustratingly, Samsung is sticking to its guns and will only be supporting HDR and HDR10+ on these new TVs. It’s disappointing that these are billed as flagship sets yet don’t take advantage of Dolby Vision. This will likely put off the most discerning viewers who expect to have this feature on a TV.
There will be two tiers to this lineup, R95H and R85H, with the key difference being refresh rates as the former supports "Motion Xcelerator 165Hz" while the latter supports "Motion Xcelerator 144Hz." Sizes start at 55” with the R85H priced at $1,599 and go up 115” with the MR95F in that size sporting an eye-watering price tag of $29,999.
Current Full Samsung Micro RGB Line-Up, On Sale Now At Samsung.com
- 115” Class MR95F: $29,999.99
- 85” Class R95H: $6,499.99
- 75” Class R95H: $4,499.99
- 65” Class R95H: $3,199.99
- 85” Class R85H: $3,999.99
- 75” Class R85H: $2,799.99
- 65” Class R85H: $2,099.99
- 55” Class R85H: $1,599.99