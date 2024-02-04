Big TV Deals Bring 65” 4K Beauty For Just $320 In Time For The Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVIII Sunday is right around the corner, so it may be time to upgrade your TV for the best experience -- espeically if you're entertaining friends for the big game. If you're itching to upgrade, we've got you covered with great deals on big screen TVs from brands like Pioneer, Hisense, Samsung, and more.
Pioneer 65-inch LED 4K Smart Xumo TVPioneer’s 65-inch Xumo Smart TV is a relatively large 4K TV at an incredibly affordable price. It comes with a voice remote that allows the user to interact with the TV with voice prompts, to do things like quickly search across apps to find TV shows and movies. Use voice search, say the name of the show or movie you want, and the Xumo TV will find it.
Also available on this TV is Apple Airplay support. This means users can wirelessly share photos, videos and music with the press of a button from a compatible Apple device. The Pioneer 65-inch LED 4K Xumo TV is $180 off for just $319.99.
Hisense 55-inch A76K Series QLED Smart TVHisense had made a name for itself in the television market for delivering quality products at more affordable prices than some of the big name brands. The Hisense 55-inch A76K QLED Smart TV is no different with its Quantum Dot Color technology that increases color space coverage and improves overall color saturation.
The Hisense A76K Series TV supports Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience and has Chromecast built-in for simple video casting capabilities. Google TV is an excellent option for delivering up movies, shows, live TV, and other great content across apps and subscriptions. The Hisense 55-inch A76K Series QLED 4K Smart TV is $190 off for only $269.99.
Also available from Hisense is the 55-inch U8 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K Smart TV is 37% off for $697.98.
Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Q70C Series Smart TVWant a little more screen real estate for the big game? Then perhaps the 65-inch Samsung QLED Q70C Smart TV is what the doctor ordered. This stunning 4K TV houses a Quantum processor with 4K up-scaling that can turn any content into 4K, with better quality than a basic upscaler.
This TV is also great for gamers. The Samsung Gaming Hub brings the best of console games, streaming games, and more, all into one place. This app gives users the ability to access games, standalone apps, and accessories, while making recommendations for other games, adjusting settings, and more. The Samsung Q70C also offers support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, to smooth framerates and minimize tearing and stuttering.
The Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Q70C Series Dual LED Smart TV is 38% off and available for just $799.99.
Be sure to check more great deals on 4K televisions to find the perfect one:
- Insignia 65-inch LED 4K Smart Fire TV is $150 off for $349.99.
- Insignia 55-inch LED 4K Smart Fire TV is $100 off for $249.99.
- LG 65-inch UQ75 Series LED 4K Smart TV is $50 off for $429.99.
- TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV is 7% off for $698.
- LG B3 Series 65-inch OLED Smart TV is 13% Off for $1296.99.