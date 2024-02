Big TV Deals Bring 65” 4K Beauty For Just $320 In Time For The Super Bowl

Pioneer 65-inch LED 4K Smart Xumo TV





Super Bowl LVIII Sunday is right around the corner, so it may be time to upgrade your TV for the best experience -- espeically if you're entertaining friends for the big game. If you're itching to upgrade, we've got you covered with great deals on big screen TVs from brands like Pioneer, Hisense, Samsung, and more.Pioneer’s 65-inch Xumo Smart TV is a relatively large 4K TV at an incredibly affordable price. It comes with a voice remote that allows the user to interact with the TV with voice prompts, to do things like quickly search across apps to find TV shows and movies. Use voice search, say the name of the show or movie you want, and the Xumo TV will find it.Also available on this TV is Apple Airplay support. This means users can wirelessly share photos, videos and music with the press of a button from a compatible Apple device. The4K Xumo TV isHisense had made a name for itself in the television market for delivering quality products at more affordable prices than some of the big name brands. The Hisense 55-inch A76K QLED Smart TV is no different with its Quantum Dot Color technology that increases color space coverage and improves overall color saturation.The Hisense A76K Series TV supports Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience and has Chromecast built-in for simple video casting capabilities. Google TV is an excellent option for delivering up movies, shows, live TV, and other great content across apps and subscriptions. TheSeries QLED 4K Smart TV isAlso available from Hisense is theULED 4K Smart TV isWant a little more screen real estate for the big game? Then perhaps the 65-inch Samsung QLED Q70C Smart TV is what the doctor ordered. This stunning 4K TV houses a Quantum processor with 4K up-scaling that can turn any content into 4K, with better quality than a basic upscaler.This TV is also great for gamers. The Samsung Gaming Hub brings the best of console games, streaming games, and more, all into one place. This app gives users the ability to access games, standalone apps, and accessories, while making recommendations for other games, adjusting settings, and more. The Samsung Q70C also offers support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, to smooth framerates and minimize tearing and stuttering.TheSeries Dual LED Smart TV isBe sure to check more great deals on 4K televisions to find the perfect one: