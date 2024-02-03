Roku Streambar Leads Great Sound Bar Deals For A Thunderous Super Bowl
Get ready for all the hard-hitting action of the Super Bowl with a new sound bar that can deliver every moment of the action in bold, thunderous tones. Great deals can be had right now from big names like Roku, Polk Audio, Bose, Vizio, and more. Check 'em out...
Roku StreambarWhile Roku may not be the first name that pops into mind when thinking about audio, the brand is well-known when it comes to TV streaming accessories. The Roku Streambar is not only a 4K streaming device, but can also deliver surprisingly big sound.
Roku bills its Streambar as being “Smarter than your average soundbar.” The company says it produces sound well beyond its size with the help of advanced audio engineering within the Roku operating system. Its boosted volume with speech clarity will create an immersive experience that adds rich depth to music and other content.
Users will be able to take advantage of simple sound settings that allow for “perfect sound” no matter what they are watching. It will automatically lower loud commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize for night listening so it doesn’t wake up those sleeping. Oh, and did we mention it also serves as a 4K streaming device?
The Roku Streambar 4K streaming media player is currently on sale for just $99.99.
Polk Audio Signa S2 Sound BarPolk Audio is synonymous with high-fidelity sound. The company is known for creating speakers that can deliver immersive sound that tickles the fancies of most any audiophile. The Polk Audio Signa S2 is a premium ultra-slim sound bar with an included wireless subwoofer.
The Signa S2 comes with Polk’s exclusive Voice Adjust technology and Dolby Digital Decoding, which help maximize sound clarity and reduces voice delays. The five powerful full-range drivers can deliver a beautiful rich sound with deep bass that shakes the floors beneath. Polk says its Signa S2 is on par with any mid- to high-range sound bars available on the market currently.
Polk Audio’s Signa S2 can be connected via HDMI ARC, or optical input and AUX, as well as being capable of wirelessly streaming music from a favorite streaming app via a smartphone, tablet, or other compatible device through the built-in Bluetooth technology. Setting up the Signa S2 is made easy with the included subwoofer, HDMI and optical cables quickly connecting the sound bar to a TV.
The Polk Audio Signa S2 low profile TV sound bar is currently 32% off for only $169.
Vizio 5.1.2 Elevate Sound BarVizio is another brand that is known among television aficionados. The company touts its sound bars as “America’s #1 Sound Bar,” that have been filling homes with immersive audio for over 10 years. The Elevate sound bar includes 13 high-performance speakers that can deliver a rich and immersive listening experience for music, as well as for the upcoming big game.
Vizio’s Adaptive Height Speakers that are integrated into the sound bar automatically rotate up or forward to optimize the performance of the system. When rotated up, Dolby Atmos and DTS-X soundtracks are made more immersive. When the speakers are rotated forward, the height speakers are repurposed to deliver music with power and dynamics.
Big hits of the big game will seem to move throughout the room with the 5.1.2 channels of immersive audio. Each channel plays a role in the creation of a soundscape that places the listener in the middle of the action, as though they are in the game. Together with what Vizio calls psychoacoustics, an illusion for the ears of sorts, DTS Virtual:X technology only adds to sensation, as sounds will seem to play above and behind the listener as well.
The Vizio 5.1.2 Elevate sound bar with Dolby Atmos is 38% off for $499.99.
Another audio option from Vizio is the Vizio M-Series all-in-one 2.1 sound bar, which is 17% off for $149.99.
No need to worry if none of the above fit the bill. Here are a few more options that are on sale as well:
- Sony S100F sound bar with bass reflex speaker is 25% off for $98.
- Samsung HW-Q60C 3.1ch sound bar w/Dolby Audio is 40% off for $297.99.
- Bose TV speaker/sound bar is 18% off for $229.
- Bestisan 100 watt 40-inch TV sound bar is 20% off with a coupon for $89.95.
- Ultimea sound bar with subwoofer is 20% off for $79.99.
- Klipsch Cinema 600 sound bar 3.1 home theater system is 44% off for $307.32.