Turtle Beach's Victrix Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick Enters The Ring To Knock Out Gaming Foes

If you're a gamer who wants to take your peripherals to the next level, especially in fighting games, there is something new afoot. Turtle Beach has announced its Victrix Pro KO Leverless Fight Stick for fans of fighting games. It will come in versions both officially licensed by Sony for the PlayStation, and Microsoft for the Xbox. Turtle Beach makes a variety of PC peripherals, including game controllers such as the upcoming Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller
.
One of the key characteristics of its newest peripheral is the leverless design, which foregoes the traditional sticks that are found in classic arcade stick setups. Razer has also had something similar in the market with its Kitsune
button-rich design. Turtle Beach's Victoria Pro KO Leverless fight stick uses swappable MX Speed Silver RGB switches, for maximum speed and tactility.
They also feature RGB lighting, while an attractive aluminum plate houses the top of the unit. There are a total of 16 buttons here, with all them being mappable to your preference. With a preorder price of $249.99, it falls in line with other similar fight sticks, given its innovative nature. It has a launch date of December 13th, for all platforms.
Turtle Beach states that its newest peripheral has been optimized by Momochi, a well-known fighting game champion. The 16 buttons can be moved physically, too, along with being mappable. It includes a switch pulling tool, so you can keep your fingers in pristine condition for smashing those buttons. Since it is built for tournaments and similar action, it also is designed with some portability in mind. It still uses a USB-C connection for best latency and reliability, however. It is a breakaway cable, in case it gets snatched on to something. A protective sleeve is also included, to safely tuck it away for travel.
A 3.5mm audio port that supports stereo is also included in the unit, together with a microphone input. The leverless design is certainly interesting, and you can see how some players may be hesitant to try an all-button design if they're used to traditional arcades.