A Premium Modular Xbox Controller Popped Up On Amazon It’s Available To Preorder
A new premium modular Xbox controller is making its way to the market, and is available for preorder now. The Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller comes with plenty of customization options, including swappable modules and interchangeable pieces.
Every gamer seeks out an edge when playing video games. For those who still use a controller, being able to customize the fit and feel can be a game changer. Enter the Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller. The controller includes a a reversible left module, standard right module, 6-button fight pad module, 4 interchangeable sticks, 3 different D-pads, and 4 gates. More than enough options to find a suitable layout for nearly any game.
Adding to the ability to customize are four mappable back buttons, that allow for quick and easy access to a variety of functions. Players can also take advantage of the Profile Button to create three unique button mapping profiles to maximize their efficiency in almost every game.
For those who need to hear every footstep, Dolby Atmos comes built-in with a lifetime subscription for spatial surround sound gaming, which is a nice touch. Same can be said for low latency audio and the option for different EQ profiles.
There's a VIctrix Control Hub app available for players to tweak the controller. It allows gamers to map buttons, recalibrate sticks and triggers, adjust dead zones and EQ settings, run diagnostics, update firmware, and so forth.
The Victrix Pro BFG controller can be used wirelessly via the included USB dongle (your best bet, for keeping latency in check), or through a Bluetooth connection with compatible devices. It can also be used wired for even faster inputs with the included 3m braided USB-C cable.
The Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller is available for preorder now in both white and black variants for $179.99.
Be sure to check out these other Xbox controller options as well, if you're in the market for a premium model...
- Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller is available for $199.99.
- Microsoft Bluetooth Elite 2 controller Starter Bundle is available for a discounted price of $184.95.
- Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller is available for $143.77.
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller is available for $122.99.