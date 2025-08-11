CATEGORIES
Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset For Switch 2 Is Up For Preorder & Super Cheap

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, August 11, 2025, 10:42 AM EDT
switch 2 turtle beach
The Nintendo Switch 2 is only a few months old, but interesting accessories are already popping up that are compatible with the device itself. Among them is Turtle Beach's new Airlite Fit, a wired gaming headset with an affordable price tag. It's based on the concept of being lightweight and comfortable, both important factors for a gaming headset. 

There is a similar existing version of Turtle Beach's Airlite Fit for the original Switch, but it has now been updated for the Switch 2 with a slightly different ear cup design. Keep in mind this $27.99 headset is ultra-affordable, but it's also a wired only headset and not wireless. It has an attached bi-directional mic and 40mm drivers for good quality sound, according to Turtle Beach. You can also adjust the volume on the ear cup itself for convenience. 

light headphones

While the Airlite Fit does not have active noise cancellation, it does have noise-isolating ear cushions that can help keep noise at bay. ANC is probably an unrealistic at this price point, though, as it's typically reserved for more premium offerings. Even the excellent Fractal Design Scape that we reviewed doesn't offer ANC.

Gaming headsets have improved in audio quality tremendously during the last several years, so they're not as hit or miss as they were previously. As an owner of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro line of high-end headsets, quality and sound have both been good aside from some occasional technical glitches. Given that the Switch 2 Airlite Fit is wired only, it should be a lot more straightforward. It sports a 3.5mm audio connection, so should work with other devices with that input as well. 

The design is simple but mirrors the look of the Switch 2 well, being understated but with colorful touches. Compared to the older version, it also comes with a new charcoal black color, but the technical side of it seems similar. The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is also officially licensed by Nintendo, if that matters to you. 

The retooled Airlite Fit for Switch 2 is available to preorder on Amazon for $27.99 and releases on September 3, 2025. Likewise, the first-gen Airlite fit is available for $27.99 (and ships immediately). The only difference we're aware of is that the Switch 2 version features Switch 2 branding and a darker colorway.
turtle beach, switch 2, airlite wired gaming headset
