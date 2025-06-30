Trump Claims A Group Of Very Wealthy People Are Ready To Buy TikTok
Could this be the long-awaited resolution, you might wonder? Well, for some time now, we've heard reports after reports about the potential sale of TikTok, with many buyers rumored to be interested. We've even chronicled purported interest from individuals such as Mr. Beast, as well as companies like Amazon, but none has materialized just yet.
Recently, President Trump granted another 90-day extension until September 17 after the expiration of the previous extension on June 19. That was a third time a lifeline has been given to Byte Dance, TikTok's parent company, to sell the social media platform to a US buyer or face permanent ban. However, in a recent interview with Fox News, Trump has now expressed confidence that a deal will be struck. The basis for this optimism? Trump says we should find out in about 2 weeks.
While the latest extension drew praise from TikTok, there has been no official response from TikTok, ByteDance, or China about this latest remark from the US president. It may be that Byte Dance and China will continue to resist a sale, in hopes that TikTok will remain active in the US due to its very large user base. This belief, coupled with the latest extension the president has granted to TikTok, will likely strengthen their resolve. Only time will tell if the president's latest remarks will be backed by actions that will ultimately end the uncertainty surrounding the future of the platform in the US.