CATEGORIES
home News

Trump Claims A Group Of Very Wealthy People Are Ready To Buy TikTok

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, June 30, 2025, 03:40 PM EDT
hero tiktok ban sale trump
In what is now the latest state of the nation on the future of TikTok, President Trump has revealed on X(Twitter) that an anonymous group of "very wealthy people" is ready to buy TikTok, and he even expressed confidence that Chinese President Xi will likely approve this sale.

Could this be the long-awaited resolution, you might wonder? Well, for some time now, we've heard reports after reports about the potential sale of TikTok, with many buyers rumored to be interested. We've even chronicled purported interest from individuals such as Mr. Beast, as well as companies like Amazon, but none has materialized just yet.

2body tiktok ban sale trump

Recently, President Trump granted another 90-day extension until September 17 after the expiration of the previous extension on June 19. That was a third time a lifeline has been given to Byte Dance, TikTok's parent company, to sell the social media platform to a US buyer or face permanent ban. However, in a recent interview with Fox News, Trump has now expressed confidence that a deal will be struck. The basis for this optimism? Trump says we should find out in about 2 weeks.

body tiktok ban sale trump

While the latest extension drew praise from TikTok, there has been no official response from TikTok, ByteDance, or China about this latest remark from the US president. It may be that Byte Dance and China will continue to resist a sale, in hopes that TikTok will remain active in the US due to its very large user base. This belief, coupled with the latest extension the president has granted to TikTok, will likely strengthen their resolve. Only time will tell if the president's latest remarks will be backed by actions that will ultimately end the uncertainty surrounding the future of the platform in the US.
Tags:  social media, Acquisition, trump, tiktok
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment