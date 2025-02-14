CATEGORIES
TikTok Is Back On Apple And Google App Stores But Could It Still Get Banned?

by Victor Awogbemila
Friday, February 14, 2025, 12:22 PM EDT
TikTok users in the US can breathe a sigh of relief. Google and Apple have reinstated the app in their respective stores. However, long-term availability remains uncertain, leaving users unsure of how long they will be able to use the platform.

Only a few days ago, TikTok introduced an alternative for Android users, allowing them to download or update the app directly from the company website after it was removed from US app stores. However, this workaround left Apple users frustrated, because a similar alternative wasn't provided. In a positive turn of events, both Google and Apple have now reinstated TikTok in their respective app stores, ensuring that all users can once again download and update the app.

Despite President Trump issuing an executive order to delay the ban by 75 days, Apple and Google remained hesitant to reinstate TikTok. Their reluctance stemmed from a desire to protect themselves from potential legal and financial risks. So, what changed? There are reports that the new administration has assured the tech giants that restoring the video app on their platforms will not result in any legal action. This reassurance likely prompted Apple and Google to reinstate the app on their stores.

body tiktok app stores google apple news

Despite this development, the clock continues to tick on finding a lasting solution to the TikTok controversy. While several U.S. investors have expressed interest in acquiring the app, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has remained firm in its stance, stating it would rather shut down operations in the U.S. than sell. China also voiced strong opposition to the sale, going so far as to compare it to theft.

However, in recent months, Beijing seems to have eased its stance, indicating that ByteDance has the final say on the app’s fate. Amid fresh tariffs between the two nations, some analysts speculate that China could use TikTok as a strategic bargaining tool to secure more favorable concessions from the U.S. in ongoing trade negotiations.

Whether China or ByteDance will agree to a sale, and under what conditions remains uncertain. However, what is clear is that any resolution that will determine TikTok’s future will require intense negotiations and carefully balancing both geopolitical and commercial interests. Until a definitive agreement is reached, the app's availability in US app stores may be only a temporary reprieve.
