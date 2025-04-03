TikTok Draws Interest From Amazon And OnlyFans Founders As Sale Deadline Looms
Over two months ago, President Trump granted an extension of 75 days to TikTok operations in the US. It was expected that the discussion around the sale of the platform would have been concluded before the expiration of the extension, so that it could continue to operate in the US. However, that has not been the case.
Despite some interest here and there, nothing concrete has materialized. Trump's extension is set to elapse this week, precisely on the 5th of April. However, just a few days before the expiration, Reuters has reported that Zoop, a startup owned by Stokely, founder of OnlyFans, and a cryptocurrency foundation, have collaborated to submit a bid in an attempt to purchase TikTok. Amazon has also reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the video platform.
Nonetheless, while Stokely's led attempt seems solid and the parties have confirmed their intentions, the same cannot be said of Amazon's bid. This is because officials and parties involved in the negotiations surrounding TikTok do not consider the bid from Amazon a serious one.
While the sale of TikTok should not have been a challenge considering its popularity among Americans, the refusal of ByteDance and China to approve the sale has been a major stumbling block. At one point, it was thought it could be a bargaining chip by China to stave off further sanctions from the US. However, with recent events where China now faces up to 54% tariffs on goods coming into the US, the possibility of reaching a compromise with the second-largest economy in the world is even more bleak.
A long list of interested bidders are reportedly trying to save TikTok for Americans such as Elon Musk, MrBeast, and recently, Zoop, Amazon, and others. It's likely a deal won't be reached with any of these interested buyers in the next few days. If an acquisition does not materialize, another extension could be granted, or in a worst case scenario, a final shutdown may mean the end of TikTok's operations in the US.