CATEGORIES
home News

TikTok Draws Interest From Amazon And OnlyFans Founders As Sale Deadline Looms

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, April 03, 2025, 01:00 PM EDT
hero tiktok takeover onlyfans amazon trump
In January, we reported on a potential TikTok acquisition involving TikTok star MrBeast and some unidentified billionaires. Although that acquisition never materialized, there is a new, last-minute intervention in the works designed to ensure the platform remains functioning in the US. Newly interested bidders, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon and OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely, have reportedly surfaced.

Over two months ago, President Trump granted an extension of 75 days to TikTok operations in the US. It was expected that the discussion around the sale of the platform would have been concluded before the expiration of the extension, so that it could continue to operate in the US. However, that has not been the case.

Despite some interest here and there, nothing concrete has materialized. Trump's extension is set to elapse this week, precisely on the 5th of April. However, just a few days before the expiration, Reuters has reported that Zoop, a startup owned by Stokely, founder of OnlyFans, and a cryptocurrency foundation, have collaborated to submit a bid in an attempt to purchase TikTok. Amazon has also reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the video platform.

body tiktok takeover onlyfans amazon

Nonetheless, while Stokely's led attempt seems solid and the parties have confirmed their intentions, the same cannot be said of Amazon's bid. This is because officials and parties involved in the negotiations surrounding TikTok do not consider the bid from Amazon a serious one.

While the sale of TikTok should not have been a challenge considering its popularity among Americans, the refusal of ByteDance and China to approve the sale has been a major stumbling block. At one point, it was thought it could be a bargaining chip by China to stave off further sanctions from the US. However, with recent events where China now faces up to 54% tariffs on goods coming into the US, the possibility of reaching a compromise with the second-largest economy in the world is even more bleak.

hero tiktok takeover onlyfans amazon

A long list of interested bidders are reportedly trying to save TikTok for Americans such as Elon Musk, MrBeast, and recently, Zoop, Amazon, and others. It's likely a deal won't be reached with any of these interested buyers in the next few days. If an acquisition does not materialize, another extension could be granted, or in a worst case scenario, a final shutdown may mean the end of TikTok's operations in the US.
Tags:  Amazon, Acquisition, tiktok
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment