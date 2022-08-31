Here Are The Titles Coming To Xbox Games With Gold Subscribers In September
Out with the old and in with the new. Xbox Games with Gold subscribers are definitely getting something new this September. Microsoft has announced the four new titles that Games with Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will gain access to in the month of September.
The games players will be granted for "free" with these subscriptions are as follows.
-
Gods will Fall
- Action Adventure
- Developed by Clever Beans
- Available September 1 to September 30
-
Double Kick Heroes
- Indie Music Shoot 'em up
- Developed by Headbang Club
- Available September 16 to October 15
-
Thrillville
- Simulation Strategy
- Developed by LucasArts
- Available September 1 to September 15
-
Portal 2
- Action Adventure
- Developed by Valve
- Available September 16 to September 30
Gods Will Fall is an adventure game where you and your fellow Celtic Warriors are fed up with the gods that mercilessly rule the world. So, you and your compatriots embark on an adventure to fight against them, as one does.
Double Kick Heroes is a side-scrolling shoot 'em up in which you travel a post-apocalyptic freeway battling zombies and other monsters. Of course, what kind of post-apocalyptic nightmare shoot 'em up battle is complete without some rocking metal music? The game incorporates its music through some rhythm mechanics here too!
Thrillville grants players the ability to build their amusement parks for the joy of their park visitors – or the stress of parents. The 2006 original Xbox game is quite reminiscent of the classic Roller Coaster Tycoon, and it can be quite fun.
Lastly, there is the critically acclaimed Portal 2 by Valve. Set within the same universe as the also critically acclaimed Half-Life. You play as protagonist Chell, or one of two robots in co-op, as you solve puzzles to discover the mysteries and history of Aperture Science.
Screenshot from Portal
Last month brought some pretty solid titles to subscribers in Saint's Row 2, Calico, Monaco: What's Yours is Mine, and SourceBringer as well. Though Saint's Row 2 availability was blocked off on August 15, both Calico and Monaco: What's Yours is Mine can still be grabbed today, August 31 before their availability is lifted. SourceBringer will remain available until September 15.
In 2013 Microsoft started the Games with Gold program to promote more gaming and to compete with Sony's PlayStation Plus Free Games program. The programs are an excellent way to provide incentives to subscribers on both sides of the console fence, though Microsoft does have the ability to provide the option for both Xbox console and Xbox software, on PC, users. More details on September's offerings are available on the Xbox Blog.