Three Grand Theft Auto Games Are Headed To Netflix While You Wait For GTA 6
Did you know that by subscribing to Netflix you get access to a library of free games? It's right there on your phone in the Netflix mobile app. Apparently very few people take advantage of this, which is kind of a bummer because there's a fair few quality games in there, like Dead Cells, TMNT Shredder's Revenge, and Samurai Shodown, with titles like Hades and Katana Zero coming next year.
The selection of games on Netflix isn't huge, but the company seems to have focused on curating its game library with titles that have already made a splash elsewhere. Well, there's arguably no bigger name in gaming than Grand Theft Auto, so we probably shouldn't be surprised that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition is coming to Netflix's games library.
If you read that and thought, "who cares? that collection was crap!" you may not have heard that developer Grove Street Games actually put quite a bit of effort into fixing up the three-pack of classic GTA titles after its awful launch. All of the technical problems and most of the gameplay issues have been sewn up by this point, so the version of the game appearing on Netflix should be reasonably trouble-free.
Of course, the games still suffer from divisive stylistic decisions and curious design choices with regards to how some content was updated, but fundamentally what you'll get are remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for free if you're a Netflix subscriber. Not bad considering that these are three of the most influential video games of all time.
You can pre-register to play the games right now, but they won't fully release until December 14th. We're not exactly sure what pre-registration implies, but you can do so in the Netflix mobile app for Android and iOS devices.