AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 Smacks Down Intel Xeon W In Unreal Engine Benchmark Gauntlet







Like with other 3D rendering packages, working in Unreal Engine can involve a lot of waiting. Whether this is shader compilation, source compilation, or pre-baked lighting computations, you need fast hardware with lots of cores to move the process along. That's why Puget is pitting Threadripper PRO against Intel's Xeon W processors, but to tell the truth, it's not much of a fight—just like the last time we looked at Puget's Threadripper testing.









Both chips run 8 channels of DDR4 memory at up to 3200 MT/s, so it's not that. The Zen 3 architecture isn't leaps and bounds ahead of the Sunny Cove architecture used in these Ice Lake workstation chips, either. There is one major difference in these chips, though: cache capacity. The Xeon W-3365 is looking at a grand total of 48 MB of L3 cache for its 32 cores. Compare that to the 128 MB of L3 cache on the 24-core Threadripper PRO 5965WX and you see a pattern emerge.







