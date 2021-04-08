CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, April 08, 2021, 10:13 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Intel Ice Lake Xeons, Rocket Lake-S, Threadripper Pro Beast And More!

In this episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks webcast, Dave, Marco and Chris will be digging into Intel's Rocket Lake-S 11th Gen Core CPUs and 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeons, along with a beastly Lenovo AMD Threadripper Pro powered workstation, a tricked out Colorful GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the just-announced Radeon RX 6800 XT in Midnight Black and more...
Show Notes:
06:30 - Support Louis Rossman & Right To Repair! This Is IMPORTANT!
09:16 - HP Spectre X360 13 (2021) Review: Gem-Cut Beauty Of A Laptop
11:40 - Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V Review: Tricked-Out
17:09 - AMD Launches Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black Edition, Predictably Sells Out
18:45 - How to Check If Your Data Was Leaked In Facebook's Latest Disturbing Privacy Breach
22:00 - Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Laptop Pairs Zen 3 With RTX 30 And A Buttery 360Hz Display
25:29 - Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable Launched: 10nm Ice Lake-SP To Supercharge Data Centers
36:43 - Intel Core i9-11900K And i5-11600K Review: Rocket Lake-S Liftoff
49:21 - Lenovo ThinkStation P620 Review: Beastly 64-Core Performance

