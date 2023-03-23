AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Zen 4 And TR5 Platform Launch Window Confirmed





ASUS has confirmed that AMD is launching a new lineup of Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPUs in 2H 2023. The new platform (codenamed Storm Peak) will operate on AMD’s new Zen 4 CPU architecture and reportedly feature a new motherboard platform called TR5. The new lineup will be updated to the latest connectivity standards featuring DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 support. Bringing it up to spec with the competition.

This is the first official news we’ve heard about a new Ryzen Threadripper platform in quite some time. Last year AMD announced that Zen 4 Threadripper would release sometime in 2023 or 2024 on its roadmap. But now, it appears the timetable has been updated to 2H of 2023. This is exciting because AMD’s Threadripper platform is the company's last CPU platform that is still running on previous-generation connectivity standards. The entire industry - including desktop, mobile, and server has already moved to DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 connectivity. Even Intel has brought DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 connectivity to the workstation market already, in the form of its new W-3400 and W-2400 CPUs.

ASUS Tony: AMD is going to launch a new TR5 platform in the second half of the year. https://t.co/M1Gbva1dHt pic.twitter.com/vy6WxawcjY — HXL (@9550pro) March 22, 2023





AMD 2023 - 2024 Roadmap