AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 WX CPU Pricing Revealed, Brace Yourself

Here's how pricing breaks down, with previous generation models included for reference...

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX (64C/128T): $6,499

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX (64C/128T): $5,489

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (64C/128T): $3,990

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5975WX (32C/64T): $3,299

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX (32C/64T): $2,749

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X (32C/64T): $1,999

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5965WX (24C/48T): $2,399

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X (24C/48T): $1,399

AMD never launched a 24-core/64-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Pro series CPU, but it did make one available for the standard HEDT segment. Compared to that one, the latest-gen Pro edition chip is $1,000 more. It's also $400 more than the non-Pro 32-core/64-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3970X.





These are not leaked prices, either, but official SEPs that AMD shared with Tom's Hardware. There are multiple takeaways here. One is that the HEDT market as it once was no longer exists in Threadripper land. It's either go Pro or bust, with higher prices to boot. Another takeaway is that AMD probably isn't looking to move a ton of these chips. By the time these release to the DIY market, Zen 4 will either be here (in mainstream form), or close to it.





It's no coincidence, then, that pricing is closer in line to Intel's Xeon W-3300 series for the workstation. Intel's MSRPs are set at $4,499 for the Xeon W-3375 (38C/76T), $3,499 for the Xeon W-3365 (32C/64T), and $2,499 for the Xeon W-3345 (24C/48T). Compared to those, AMD is charging a little less per core/thread.

