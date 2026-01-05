The HP EliteBoard G1a Is A Portable All-In-One AI Powerhouse
HP will have two flavors of the EliteBoard G1a for buyers to choose from. One has an attached USB4 cable that handles 65W of power delivery, DisplayPort 2.1 and up to 40Gbps of data transfer, while the other has a detachable USB4 cable and a 32Whr replaceable battery. The latter is meant for hybrid workers that split time between working at the office and working from home who need a device that can seamlessly go back and forth.
Regardless of which model a user opts for, they’ll be getting a capable workhorse computer thanks to the capable hardware that fits within the device’s thin frame. It can be configured with AMD processors up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 ("Krackan Point") that delivers four Zen 5 CPU cores, four Zen 5C cores, and clock rates up to 5 GHz. Graphics are handled by the integrated Radeon 860M.
The EliteBoard G1a can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, which is clocked at a slightly pokey 5600 MT/s because it's in the form of replaceable modules for reliability. Storage options consist of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs with capacities up to 2TB and Opal self-encrypting options available; certain models also come with a 32GB eMMC option. For wireless connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 6E alongside Bluetooth 5.3 or Wi-Fi 7 alongside Bluetooth 6.0.
The EliteBoard G1a 's one pain point could be the modest number of ports available, all of which are found on the rear of the device.:
- one USB4 Type-C port (65W power delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, up to 40Gbps data transfer)
- one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (65W power delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, up to 10Gbps data transfer)
Beyond the specs and mobility, there’s a lot to like here for enterprise customers. There’s a built-in fingerprint reader and Kensington cable lock to keep it safe and secure. Moreover, IT teams will be able to easily service internal components such as the RAM, SSDs and battery for extended longevity. Workers will also appreciate that it’s spill resistant and designed to be easy to clean.
All told, this device reminds us of classic "keyboard computer" devices like the Commodore 64, as well as many custom-built "cyberdeck" devices, so we think it's pretty cool. The HP EliteBoard G1a is slated to release in March, and pricing will be shared closer to its release date.