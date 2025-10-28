CATEGORIES
Commodore 64 Remake Gets A Sleek Black Makeover Packed With 25 Underground Games

by Alan VelascoTuesday, October 28, 2025
Classic gaming enthusiasts may have to wait until next year to get their mitts on the a modernized Amiga A1200, but in the meantime they can pick up THEC64 Mini Black Edition. It’s got everything fans of the Commodore 64 remember, but in a smaller package that includes modern inputs and a slate of new games.

THEC64 is half the size of the original console, but doesn’t skimp on any of the design details. Where it does differ, though, is in the color scheme, which exchanges the iconic beige breadbin for a more modern matte black with touches of glossy black. It makes for an understated look that should fit well in any game room.

The modernization goes beyond the aesthetics of the console, too. It will be loaded with an HDMI port capable of displaying up to 720p resolution at both 50Hz and 60Hz. Additionally, it will have multiple USB ports so users can plug in USB sticks with games loaded on them, or plug in joysticks, keyboards or gamepads.


While users can load their own games with a USB stick, THEC64 will come preloaded with 25 curated “neo classic games,” which are updated games designed to run well on the hardware. Some of the titles include Sam’s Journey, Steel Ranger, A Pig Quest, and Hunter’s Moon Remastered. A thoughtful addition is the ability for users to have game saves, with each title having four save slots.

Those who like to dabble in retro software development will appreciate that THEC64 can be used to create programs with BASIC as well. So it’s possible to develop and test your own games on the device before sharing with the rest of the retro gaming crowd.

THEC64 Mini Black Edition, which comes with an accompanying mini joystick, is now available for $119.99.
